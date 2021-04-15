Home / Cities / Others / Nearly 500 take ill after consuming buckwheat
Nearly 500 take ill after consuming buckwheat

New Delhi: Several residents of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi had to be admitted to different hospitals as they complained of stomach ache allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Several residents of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi had to be admitted to different hospitals as they complained of stomach ache allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening. While no deaths have been reported, police fear the total number of people affected is around 500.

Police suspect food poisoning and have already booked the proprieter of a general store in the case.

Buckwheat flour is commonly consumed during Navratri.

The alleged mass food poisoning came to police’s notice on Tuesday night after many residents of Kalyanpuri and nearby areas reached Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, complaining of stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and even loss of consciousness. The number of patients kept rising as locals approached the hospital till Wednesday morning.

“Till Wednesday evening, roughly around 500 people were reportedly affected. Most of the patients have reported that they had consumed buckwheat flour in some form or the other. Police was informed since it appeared to be a case of mass food poisoning,” said a senior police officer.


