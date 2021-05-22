Home / Cities / Lucknow News / New system of appointments ordered in UP universities
lucknow news

New system of appointments ordered in UP universities

Faculty members in all state universities will now be appointed in accordance with a uniform and transparent system designed by a team of five vice chancellors on UP governor Anandiben Patel’s directions
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HT Image

Faculty members in all state universities will now be appointed in accordance with a uniform and transparent system designed by a team of five vice chancellors on UP governor Anandiben Patel’s directions.

The governor on Friday ordered the adoption of the new system that gives separate weightage to measure different skills and academic qualifications of the candidates.

For the appointment of assistant professor, weightage of 20 marks will be given for basic academic qualifications at the graduate level. Thirty marks have been allotted for Academic Performance Indicators (API).

The candidates will be given weightage of 20 marks each for their subject knowledge and the ability to teach that subject. Another 10 marks’ weightage will be given for the interview, thus making it a total of 100 marks.

Applicants will be graded using this weightage system before their selection. The process, according to experts, will make the appointment process transparent and objective.

AKTU vice chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak said the old system was subjective with more weightage for the personal interview, making the process less transparent.

He said, “I am hopeful that the new system will make appointments more transparent and fairer.”

Under new system, a scrutiny committee will assess the basic academic score and conduct an objective examination of the subject. The marks for each weightage will be released before the final appointment, allowing the candidates to raise their objections if any.

The shortlisted candidates will also be asked to prepare a PowerPoint presentation on the subject and teach it to a class of 15 to 20 students to test their subject knowledge and teaching abilities.

Audio and video of recordings of the entire selection process, especially the physical interview, will be made and stored for at least three months after appointment so that it can be used in case any discrepancy arises. A similar weightage system will also be used for the appointment of associate professors and professors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP