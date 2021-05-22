New system of appointments ordered in UP universities

Faculty members in all state universities will now be appointed in accordance with a uniform and transparent system designed by a team of five vice chancellors on UP governor Anandiben Patel’s directions.

The governor on Friday ordered the adoption of the new system that gives separate weightage to measure different skills and academic qualifications of the candidates.

For the appointment of assistant professor, weightage of 20 marks will be given for basic academic qualifications at the graduate level. Thirty marks have been allotted for Academic Performance Indicators (API).

The candidates will be given weightage of 20 marks each for their subject knowledge and the ability to teach that subject. Another 10 marks’ weightage will be given for the interview, thus making it a total of 100 marks.

Applicants will be graded using this weightage system before their selection. The process, according to experts, will make the appointment process transparent and objective.

AKTU vice chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak said the old system was subjective with more weightage for the personal interview, making the process less transparent.

He said, “I am hopeful that the new system will make appointments more transparent and fairer.”

Under new system, a scrutiny committee will assess the basic academic score and conduct an objective examination of the subject. The marks for each weightage will be released before the final appointment, allowing the candidates to raise their objections if any.

The shortlisted candidates will also be asked to prepare a PowerPoint presentation on the subject and teach it to a class of 15 to 20 students to test their subject knowledge and teaching abilities.

Audio and video of recordings of the entire selection process, especially the physical interview, will be made and stored for at least three months after appointment so that it can be used in case any discrepancy arises. A similar weightage system will also be used for the appointment of associate professors and professors.