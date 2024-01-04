NIA charge sheets Arsh Dala’s close aide in terror-gangster network case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that they have filed a charge sheet against Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, a close aide of Canada-based designated gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala. National Investigation Agency (Representative Photo)

Peeta was operating as a full-fledged crime-terror-extortion node from the Philippines, as per directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arsh Dala, the agency said.

The Union home ministry had banned the KTF in February 2023.

According to the statement released by the NIA, the agency charge-sheeted Peeta “in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network case (RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI) before the special NIA court in New Delhi”.

“This was the third charge sheet in the case, in which 21 accused have so far been charge-sheeted,” it said.

According to the NIA, Peeta was actively involved in the collection of weapons from the Indo-Pak border and making extortion calls to raise funds for Dala and the KTF.

Peeta was also engaged in recruiting members for the terrorist gang to execute terror crimes and conspiracies, said NIA. “He was arrested last year following his deportation from the Philippines”.

The charge sheet marks another major step in NIA’s efforts to disrupt, destroy, and dismantle the terror-gangster nexus, which extends across many States within India and also many other countries, the statement from the agency read.

Dala, according to NIA, was an infamous gangster in India who fled to Canada. He was declared an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2023.

In Canada, Dala came in contact with Hardeep Singh Nijjar (killed by unidentified persons in June 2023) who was the chief of KTF, and the duo engaged in the recruitment of youth and the formation of terrorist gangs for carrying out extortion for raising funds for KTF and for carrying out the targeted killing of businessmen and leaders of particular communities in Punjab, NIA had said in July last year.