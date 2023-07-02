NIA conducts raid in Bareilly to bust ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module

LUCKNOW The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at five locations in three states, including one in Bareilly, on Sunday, in connection with the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module, allegedly run by Pakistan-based suspects.

Raids at five locations in three states were carried out. (HT Photo)

According to the NIA, the raids were carried out at one location in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), three locations in Bihar (one in Darbhanga and two in Patna), and another location in Surat (Gujarat). During the raids, incriminating material, and digital devices, including mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards, and documents, were seized from all five locations, including Bareilly.

The case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish ‘Tahir’ of the Phulwarisharif area of Patna by the Bihar police on July 14, 2022. The NIA took over the case and registered another FIR n July 22, 2022. It filed the chargesheet against Marghoob on January 6 this year under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Marghoob was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pak-based operatives to radicalise youth to establish of Ghazwa-e-Hind in India, said the NIA. Investigations revealed that Marghoob was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ created by one Zain, a Pakistani national.

He had added several Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Yemeni nationals to the group intending to establish sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities. The accused had created various social media groups of the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ on WhatsApp, Telegram, and BiP Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa-E-HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it.

Further investigations showed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers. They were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind. The raids on Sunday in three states were conducted at the premises of these suspects across three states, said the NIA. Further investigations in the case are ongoing, said the NIA.

