Nigerian held with cocaine by state narcotics bureau in Gurugram

Sleuths from the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) arrested a Nigerian national with 10 grams of cocaine on the New Year’s eve in Gurugram.

Acting on a tip-off that a Nigerian will deliver a drug consignment in DLF Phase 1 on Friday night, a team led by Ajay Dhankhar, in-charge of HSNCB Gurugram, reached the spot and barricaded the area, officials said.

Dhankhar said that around 12.30am they spotted a two-wheeler and when signalled to stop, the rider tried to enter a hotel property but lost balance and fell. “We caught hold of the suspect and recovered a packet of white powder which was tested to be cocaine and weighed 10 grams,” he said.

The cost of the drugs in the international market is around ₹5 lakh, the officials said.

The suspect was identified as Chukwubuike Francis Onyegiri of Umunze in Nigeria, the officials said, adding that he came to India on a student visa on February 18, 2021, and his visa is valid until February 17, 2024.

Vishnu Prasad, assistant commissioner of police, HSNCB, said that the suspect is being questioned about his previous involvements and source of the drugs. “It is also being probed to whom the consignment was to be delivered,” he said.

According to Prasad, it is suspected that the Nigerian got the drugs from Delhi and supplied them in pubs, bars, and night clubs in the city. “Drugs such as cocaine, heroin and weed are sold at parties. The suspect, who is a member of a group dealing in drugs, was regularly supplying the drugs since February,” he said.

The suspect was booked under Section 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations )and Section 16 (punishment for contravention in relation to coca plant and coca leaves) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at DLF Phase 1 police station on Friday night.

In a separate incident, the HSNCB team arrested two men with 650 grams of cannabis on Saturday from Lokra village in Pataudi. The suspects were identified as Hemant and Manoj, both from Pataudi. They were on a motorcycle when the team intercepted them and recovered the drugs. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at Pataudi police station, the officials said.

