Nine cops test positive for Covid-19 at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Nine policemen on Magh Mela duty tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The cops had arrived in the mela area from different parts of the state to perform duty for the fair that is set begin from January 14/15 on Makar Sankranti.

“Two policemen tested positive on Tuesday while another seven, including 5 PAC personnel, one police constable and one local intelligence unit personnel had tested positive on Monday,” said Dr Rishi Sahai, Covid-19 nodal officer of Magh Mela-2022.

He said that with these two fresh cases on Tuesday, the count of Covid-19 positive cases found in the mela area has gone up to 11 so far against 9540 tests for Coronavirus that have been conducted till date. We are testing all government personnel deputed on duty at the mela area as well as the saints, seers and pilgrims arriving for the annual religious congregation, he added.

Dr Sahai said that all the 11 positive persons were kept in isolation away from the mela area and none needed hospitalization.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (Magh Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said all around 5,000 policemen, ranging from constables to ASP, deputed in Magh Mela would be tested. He said that all preventive measures had been initiated and wearing of masks had been made mandatory for all the policemen on Reserve Police Line campus, office, Mela police stations and police outposts. Magh Mela police were also focussing on sanitization of the campus, he added.