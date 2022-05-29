Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday.
The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22.
The gang members were planning to commit a robbery but were nabbed before they could commit crime, police said. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
“Acting on a tip off, a team of Shankargarh police surrounded the Kharwar gang members. One of the gang members opened fire on the police team in their desperate bid to escape. However, the police team foiled their efforts and nabbed nine members of the gang including a minor,” he said. The arrested include three borthers also, he added.
Police recovered two country-made pistols, live bullets, iron rods etc, from them.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said that seven members of the Kharwar gang were caught in a police encounter in Tharwai on May 4. On May 19 too, another gang member carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head was nabbed after an encounter.
After this, eight members of this very gang were arrested by Soraon police on May 26.
Police said that the Kharwar gang after coming from Bihar had spread its tentacles in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Banda and other surrounding districts committing thefts, robberies, murders and other incidents.
Those arrested on Saturday include Deva Kharwar alias Sangeet (24) of Aurangabad (Bihar), his brothers Srikanth Kharwar (19) and Jeetu Kharwar (22) besides Naseeb Kharwar (35), Sibu Kharwar (19), Lakha aka Ravish (19) of Aurangabad (Bihar)and his brother Seepi Kharwar (24) , Kanua Kharwar aka Bagaicha (25) of Arrah ( Bihar) and a minor.
According to the police, these gang members roam in villages selling honey and do recce. They target the houses that have more women members. During the robbery if any of the family members wakes up, they were killed. The gang members also used to rape the women, police said.
Save Soil mission: Gomti riverfront in Lucknow lights up to welcome Sadhguru
The Gomti riverfront was lighted up with earthen lamps on Saturday to welcome Sadhguru's “save soil” journey entering India. After riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East, Sadhguru is reaching India and will be continuing his solo bike ride across 9 states in India. Isha volunteers made “rangoli” and conducted awareness drive for visitors. They explained the critical situation of soil degradation and the need for policy interventions to reverse the same.
No court relief for builders booked for cheating flat buyers
Mumbai: Last week, the Mumbai sessions court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to directors of KD Developers Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma in connection with a complaint lodged by some flat buyers that the builders failed to hand over the possession of flats booked by them. They also allegedly sold the premises to third parties. The firm was in the process of developing a property in Chembur and constructing a tower “Ruparel Orion.”
3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in UP’s Bahraich
Three persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday. In the first incident, a speeding roadways bus hit a woman near Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, said the police. “The woman was identified as Anshika Sharma, 26, daughter of late a resident of Nauwagarhi locality, Bhagauti Prasad Sharma,” said SHO Dehat Kotwali Satyendra Bahadur Singh.
13 shops gutted in Thane fire, none injured
Thane: Over 13 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Wagle Estate area of Thane around 10.09 pm on Saturday. The fire first was reported in a company producing lab equipment due to a blast in an Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder which then spread to 12 other shops and small scale companies in the vicinity. The authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.
State-run hospitals wore a deserted look on day one of indefinite nurses’ strike
Mumbai: Admitted to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai Central two weeks ago, Israr Mohammad (48) is now waiting for the ongoing nurses' strike to end, so he can undergo a coronary angioplasty procedure, performed to open clogged heart arteries and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. The hospital has 1126 nurses on strike. On normal days, a nurse would look after four patients.
