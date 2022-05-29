Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out

Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday.

The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22.

The gang members were planning to commit a robbery but were nabbed before they could commit crime, police said. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.

“Acting on a tip off, a team of Shankargarh police surrounded the Kharwar gang members. One of the gang members opened fire on the police team in their desperate bid to escape. However, the police team foiled their efforts and nabbed nine members of the gang including a minor,” he said. The arrested include three borthers also, he added.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, live bullets, iron rods etc, from them.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said that seven members of the Kharwar gang were caught in a police encounter in Tharwai on May 4. On May 19 too, another gang member carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head was nabbed after an encounter.

After this, eight members of this very gang were arrested by Soraon police on May 26.

Police said that the Kharwar gang after coming from Bihar had spread its tentacles in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Banda and other surrounding districts committing thefts, robberies, murders and other incidents.

Those arrested on Saturday include Deva Kharwar alias Sangeet (24) of Aurangabad (Bihar), his brothers Srikanth Kharwar (19) and Jeetu Kharwar (22) besides Naseeb Kharwar (35), Sibu Kharwar (19), Lakha aka Ravish (19) of Aurangabad (Bihar)and his brother Seepi Kharwar (24) , Kanua Kharwar aka Bagaicha (25) of Arrah ( Bihar) and a minor.

According to the police, these gang members roam in villages selling honey and do recce. They target the houses that have more women members. During the robbery if any of the family members wakes up, they were killed. The gang members also used to rape the women, police said.