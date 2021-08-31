NISHTHA courses must for all class 9-12 teachers of CBSE schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the principals of its affiliated schools (around 25,902) to ensure completion of National Initiatives for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) courses by secondary level (Class 9-12) teachers as per the timetable shared by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), according to CBSE officials.

NISHTHA, a holistic programme under Samagra Shiksha and a flagship programme of the Union Ministry of Education, was launched in 2020. Courses rolled out under NISHTHA programme are centered around learning outcomes and learner-centered pedagogy and have been customised in online mode.

NCERT is conducting these courses for secondary stage (Class 9 to 12) across the country through DIKSHA portal, they added.

“A recent missive addressed to principals by director (Training and Skill Education) Biswajit Saha has been received in this regard. The letter also provides links and lists the steps for the teachers to register and access the courses available in English and Hindi mediums on DIKSHA, a platform launched to act as national digital infrastructure for teachers,” informed Jaya Singh, principal of DP Public School, a CBSE affiliated intermediate-level school in Katra.

She said that class 9 to 12 teachers had been asked to complete the course as desired and a review would be undertaken within the next few days to assess the progress in this regard.

Lauding the move, principal of CBSE-affiliated MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau Alpona Dey, said that teachers had been urged to enroll for the courses and complete it as needed.

“Separate links as per language preference for different category of affiliated schools like one for CBSE independent private schools and another one for Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA), Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Sainik Schools and government-aided CBSE schools have been provided, besides a link for downloading the DIKSHA App,” she shared.

The missive also explains that course links for the teachers of Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be shared by their respective organisations. The letter states that the certificate will be generated within 7-10 working days, if the course is 100% completed and a minimum of 70% score is attained by the teachers in the course assessment. A maximum of three attempts will be allowed to score 70% in the course end assessment, and the participants need to achieve a minimum 70% to earn the certificate.

Objectives of NISHTHA courses:

Teachers are trained to use art as pedagogy leading to increased creativity and innovation among students

Develop and strengthen personal-social qualities of students for their holistic development

Creation of a healthy and safe school environment

Integration of ICT in teaching, learning and assessment

Developing stress free school-based assessment focused on development of learning competencies

Teachers adopt activity-based learning and move away from rote learning to competency based learning

Teachers and school heads be sensitized on new initiatives in school education

Improvement in learning outcomes of the students

Creation of an enabling and enriching inclusive classroom environment

Teachers become alert and responsive to the social, emotional and psychological needs of students as first level counsellors