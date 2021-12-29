Nitish loses cool at Muzaffarpur rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool when his speech was interrupted by some people at a public event he was addressing here as part of his ongoing social reforms campaign.

Kumar has been touring the state and holding public meetings against liquor consumption, dowry and child marriage.

“What mischief are you indulging in? Do you have no regard for social reforms? If it is so, leave this place,” Kumar snapped, when a scuffle between some people in the crowd and security personnel caught his attention.

According to the police, some local elected representatives had come to submit a memorandum to the chief minister and picked up a quarrel when they were stopped at a distance from the dais.

The matter was resolved after the district police chief had a word with the agitated people, though not before they had received a tongue lashing from the chief minister.

“This meeting has been primarily organised for women. You people have been allowed to watch. Do you think social awakening is required only for them and not for you men?” said a visibly upset Kumar.

“If you have any grievances, meet me when I am through with the function,” he said.

Kumar then resumed his speech. It was, however, not known whether the chastised members of the crowd got an audience with him.

The chief minister launched his “Samaj Sudhar Abhiyaan (social reforms campaign)” on December 22 and has so far toured East Champaran, Gopalganj and Rohtas districts.

Kumar’s decision in April 2016 to ban sale and consumption of liquor has been under scanner since hooch tragedies around Deepawali claimed more than 40 lives and police went into an overdrive to strictly enforce prohibition.

Fresh embarrassment for him came a few days back when Chief Justice of India N V Ramana remarked that the prohibition law in Bihar suffered from a “lack of foresight” and has resulted in higher judiciary getting “clogged with bail applications”.

Kumar, however, has been undeterred, saying that no exemption will be granted even to people coming from outside and they “need not visit Bihar if prohibition inconveniences them”.

PTI