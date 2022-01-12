No action against actor Dileep till Jan 14 in new case: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained a special investigation team (SIT) from taking any action against actor Dileep and five others in a new case for allegedly threatening police officers probing the 2017 sexual assault of an actress till January 14 when anticipatory bail pleas will be heard in detail.

The actor and other moved the HC on Monday after the SIT filed a new case against them alleging a plot to kill police officers who investigated the case. Hearing the plea Justice P Gopinath ordered that no action will be taken against the accused till the court heard their bail pleas in detail.

During the brief hearing the actor’s counsel Philip T Varghese contended that the new case was filed at the behest of the main investigating officer in the actor assault case as the officer did not want to be examined during trial. Deposition of Deputy Superintendent Bajiu Paulose was scheduled next week and the new FIR was intended to delay the case, he said adding the new FIR registered after a director came out with an imaginary story.

But the prosecution opposed the bail pleas strongly saying custody interrogation was necessary in view of the latest disclosure by director Balachandra Kumar. It said allegations against the actor and others were serious and they were planning to target officials who investigated the case.

The sensational case took a new turn after Kumar’s interview to a Malayalam TV channel in December last year in which he claimed that Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault and he saw main accused Pulsar Suni at his house. He also released some audio tapes. In one of the tapes, one person allegedly identified as Anoop, Dileep’s brother, can be beard talking about a conspiracy to kill investigating officer Baiju Paulose. The conservation allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s house in Aluva in Ernakulam district, the SIT said in its FIR.

The accused were charged under Indian penal code sections 116 (abetment of offence), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Crime branch Additional Director of Police S Sreejith is supervising the investigation. After Kumar’s revelations, the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court last week with a plea to extend the trial for six more months.

New allegations against Dileep and prosecution’s demand for a fresh probe surfaced at a time when the trial court’s six-month extension given by the Supreme Court is set to expire on February 16. The case relates to an incident in 2017 in which a woman actor was waylaid, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang in Kochi while she was returning home after a shooting assignment. Six months after the incident, Dileep was arrested and made an accused in the case. Prosecution alleged that the attack was planned at the behest of Dileep to settle an old score with the woman actor.

After fresh disclosure the victim sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking speedy justice to her. She also posted a touching note in social media describing the ordeal she had undergone in last four years. “This is not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me...” said the emotional post adding she is not alone in the fight for justice. Many actors and actresses have pledged support to her after the post.