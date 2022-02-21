Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No breakthrough in Atarsuiya loot case

However, the police had rounded up few suspects and are taking help of mobile surveillance team to identify and trace miscreants who committed the loot on Saturday evening
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Even 24 hours after the two miscreants looted 1.75 lakh from a FMCG agency office in Meerapur locality under Atarsuiya police station, police are yet to crack the case.

However, the police had rounded up few suspects and were taking help of mobile surveillance team to identify and trace miscreants who committed the loot on Saturday evening. CCTV footages revealed that miscreants opened fire inside the office to create terror and take away the cash, said a police official.

Circle officer of Bairana, Santlal Saroj, said, “Primary investigations suggest that miscreants received accurate information about the place and where the cash was kept. They even knew that the pet dog of the house was chained and there was no threat of being caught. Some suspects have been rounded up and the case will be cracked soon.”

Yogesh and Naresh Kundra, both brothers, run a FMCG agency on the ground floor of their house in Meerapur. On Saturday evening two miscreants on a bike reached the agency’s office and take the manager Shashi Shekhar Upadhyay at gunpoint and looted cash from him.

The miscreants also opened fire at the office but luckily no one was hurt in the incident. Yogesh tried to catch the looters but they managed to escape with the cash.

