No concrete steps taken to resolve sacrilege issue: Justice (retd) Ranjit

In his report on sacrilege in 2018, justice (retd) Ranjit had pinned the blame on ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal and ex-DGP Saini for their mishandling of the issue; the Badals have consistent rejected this as ‘politically motivated’
Justice (retd) Ranjit (in the pic) also documents the events before and after the sacrilege incidents in his book ‘The Sacrilege’. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh With the sacrilege incidents of 2015 and the subsequent events playing an important role in the state’s political history, a book ‘The Sacrilege’, written by Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh, was launched on Wednesday.

Justice (retd) Ranjit headed the one-man commission formed to submit a report on the series of sacrilege incidents of holy manuscripts, including the Guru Granth Sahib, of 2015. In the 400-page book with 14 chapters, he has presented the events in a chronological narration. On assuming charge as Punjab chief minister (CM) in 2017, Captain Amarinder Singh had constituted the commission.

Justice (retd) Ranjit also documents the events before and after the sacrilege incidents, terming it as a failure of the government machinery. Justice (retd) SS Sodhi launched the book with retired justices Nawab Singh and Mahesh Grover also in attendance.

In his report on sacrilege submitted to the Punjab government in 2018, he had pinned the blame on former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini for their mishandling of the issue. The Badals, however, consistently rejected the findings as ‘politically motivated’ and refused to take part in the proceedings, under protest.

Referring to police firing on protesters, who were seeking action in sacrilege cases in Kotkapura, Justice (retd) Ranjit, on Wednesday, again blamed the then CM and the then DGP. On the timing of the release, just ahead of the state polls he said, “It’s a coincidence.” On the role of the Punjab and Haryana high court into the matter, he said, “Its interference was more than extraordinary.”

