No easing liquor ban: Nitish

Chief minister Nitish Kumar rejected outright ideas and suggestions being made from different quarters that the prohibition law should be relaxed for those coming to the state from outside.

“They say we should at least exempt those coming from other states. Do people come to Bihar to drink? Many people are angry with me because I have brought in prohibition,” Kumar said while addressing people at Gopalganj on the second leg of his Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reforms campaign).

“Don’t call it a yatra. A yatra can end but campaign cannot,” he said. “A campaign has been started for drug deaddiction, eradication of dowry system and freedom from child marriage in the society. This campaign will continue in every city, village and town,” he said.

There have been fresh demands for exempting “outsiders” from the liquor ban, like in Gujarat, another dry state, in the aftermath of a police overkill to enforce the ban on liquor.

Kumar also dismissed suggestions that an exception be made on medical grounds for certified alcoholics, asserting that people spoiled their health by drinking and not by being prevented from doing so.