Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / No easing liquor ban: Nitish
others

No easing liquor ban: Nitish

The Bihar CM was addressing people at Gopalganj on the second leg of his Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reforms campaign).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during Samaj Sudhar Yatra in Gopalganj on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gopalganj / Patna

Chief minister Nitish Kumar rejected outright ideas and suggestions being made from different quarters that the prohibition law should be relaxed for those coming to the state from outside.

“They say we should at least exempt those coming from other states. Do people come to Bihar to drink? Many people are angry with me because I have brought in prohibition,” Kumar said while addressing people at Gopalganj on the second leg of his Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reforms campaign).

“Don’t call it a yatra. A yatra can end but campaign cannot,” he said. “A campaign has been started for drug deaddiction, eradication of dowry system and freedom from child marriage in the society. This campaign will continue in every city, village and town,” he said.

There have been fresh demands for exempting “outsiders” from the liquor ban, like in Gujarat, another dry state, in the aftermath of a police overkill to enforce the ban on liquor.

Kumar also dismissed suggestions that an exception be made on medical grounds for certified alcoholics, asserting that people spoiled their health by drinking and not by being prevented from doing so.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP