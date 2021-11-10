Home / Cities / Others / No new Covid cases in 66 districts of Uttar Pradesh
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: No fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in 66 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday while only 14 positive cases were detected in nine districts during the last 24 hours. With this, the state has now only 92 active cases, according to an official statement of the state government.

In the past 24 hours, six Covid patients were discharged after treatment while about 0.15 million samples were tested during this period in the state. In all, 1.68 million persons have been treated of Covid-19 in the state.

So far, more than 135.2 million doses have been given to the people in the state. About 90.99 million people have taken the first dose which means 68% of the eligible population in UP have received the first dose.

