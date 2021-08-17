No Zika infected mosquito reported in Purandar: state surveillance officer

PUNE State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said on Tuesday that so far, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) has not reported a single Zika-infected mosquito from samples from Belasar village, ground zero for the Zika virus in the state.

Despite just one confirmed case of Zika having been reported in the state, the administration is still continuing with its surveillance of cases and destruction of larvae.

The taluka health officer said that although an official order is awaited, the NIV has not reported any infected mosquito, the primary vector for the Zika virus.

Following the Zika virus case reported on July 31 from Belasar village in Purandar taluka, multiple teams were sent from the state as well as the central government to collect samples and advise the local health administration on better surveillance. Earlier, a central team had sent samples of mosquitoes along with blood samples of symptomatic patients to check for the infection. One theory on the possible means of infection is traders from across the country, including Kerala which has reported an outbreak of the Zika infection.

An infected mosquito can spread the Zika infection to at least 17 more people, along with dengue and chikungunya as well.

Dr Pradeep Awate said, “Until now, the samples of mosquitoes that we have sent to NIV have tested negative for the Zika virus, however, this is a continuous process and we will send more samples if need be, to be sure that there is no threat of the spread. The central team has asked us to keep up the survey till there are zero cases of dengue and chikungunya in all the six villages that fall within the Zika virus radar.

Dr Ujjawala Jadhav, Purandar taluka health officer said, “We had begun with the fogging process and destruction of larvae even before the first case of Zika virus was reported on July 31, because of the number of dengue and chikungunya cases being reported. After the Zika case was reported, the central team visited the spot and collected samples of mosquitoes. The NIV team has informed us that they have not got any infected mosquitoes. Overall, mosquitoes in the village have gone down because of our continuous action.”