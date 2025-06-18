Search Search
Nonagenarian's love for his wife and a jewellery shop's 'priceless' gesture

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 11:20 AM IST

Jalna, When a 93-year-old villager, dressed in a traditional white 'dhoti-kurta' and a cap, stepped into a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the staff mistook his humble appearance for someone seeking financial help.

But when he expressed the wish to buy a 'mangalsutra' for his wife accompanying him, the shop owner overwhelmed by the nonagenarian's gesture of love for his spouse, gave it to him for a "token" amount 20.

A video of the heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media platforms, garnering more than two crore views, with many impressed by the elderly man's enduring love for his wife.

Nivrutti Shinde and his wife Shantabai, hailing from a humble farming family at Ambhora Jahagir village in Jalna district, are currently on a pilgrimage to Pandharpur on foot for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration.

They recently visited the jewellery shop located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As they entered the store, the staff initially assumed they were there to seek help or alms. But they became emotional when the man humbly expressed his wish to purchase a traditional 'mangalsutra' for his wife.

The shop owner, impressed by the man's simple yet profound gesture of love, gifted the necklace to him, taking only 20 from him.

"The couple entered the shop and the man gave me 1,120, saying he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I just took 20 from him as a token of blessings, and handed over the mangalsutra to the couple," the shop owner said.

According to locals, the couple always travels together, supporting each other in their twilight years.

They have a son but they largely look after themselves and often rely on public goodwill during their journeys, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

