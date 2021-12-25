Non-govt aided colleges in Punjab condemn govt interference

Chandigarh The Non-Government Colleges Managements Federation of Punjab and Chandigarh (NGCMF) on Friday condemned, what it claimed, was unnecessary interference of the state government’s higher education department in the working of aided colleges.

NGCMF added that it had decided, in principle, not to invite government nominees in the meeting of management committee, as the department had proposed. “The new proposals are highly condemnable and DPI and the education department are announcing decisions without any consultation with the stakeholders, which are managements of these colleges,” said general secretary of the NGCMF, SM Sharma, adding that private aided colleges were imparting education to 80% of the state’s students.