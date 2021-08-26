Now an app for individuals, societies to celebrate Bappa virtually

PUNE: While we are inching closer to the arrival of Lord Ganesh, several societies and Ganesh mandals are worried about organising the festival at a time when covid-19 restrictions are still in place. However, Gaurav Tripathi, entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Superpro.ai, has beaten the odds to offer people a chance to celebrate their favourite festival albeit virtually.

Tripathi has come up with an app, to be used free-of-cost by individuals and societies seeking to create virtual pandals for their Bappa. Society pandals can be customised as per the theme and other specifications and can accommodate nearly 20,000 people at a time. What’s more, 25 societies have already registered for the virtual Ganesh festival on Tripathi’s app.

“The Ganesh festival is one of the biggest festivals but due to covid restrictions on public gatherings, we are offering residential societies a chance to hold all events of the Ganesh Utsav on a virtual platform. I have created an app which can be used to create a customised virtual pandal and celebrate the festival,” Tripathi said.

“The app is interactive and has Indian motifs as emojis, so one can shower marigolds on Bappa or even draw Swastikas or send ‘Om’ symbols through chats. One can also participate in live videos through the app chat,” added Tripathi, who is busy pursuing Ganesh mandals to opt for this manner of holding the festival.

Jay Salunkhe, Shahupuri mandal, Kolhapur, said, “We have spoken with the team, and are thinking of going online but we will decide in the committee. Last year, it was very difficult and we just had the idol and it was under heavy security.”

Sanjeev Singh, a resident of Balewadi, said, “The Ganpati festival began for the wellbeing of the society and country. Due to the benefits and emotions attached with the Ganpati festival, we cannot ignore this tradition. Today in the interest of society, it is the need of the hour to avoid gatherings and still celebrate our festival. We have decided to solve this challenge using technology. Additionally, this platform has been developed by techies in Pune. It is made in India, by India and for India. The data will not go outside our country or into the custody of others.”