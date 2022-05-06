Now, check your ‘psychological kundali’ as well for happy married life
Matching kundalis of the bride and groom has been an age-old custom in Indian households.
Taking the custom a step further, and giving it a practical twist, a team of psychiatrists at the Colvin Hospital have come up with the concept of ‘psychological kundali’ of the would-be couples.
Insisting that mere matching the ‘janam kundali’ can no longer guarantee a happy married life, the psychiatrists are busy counselling prospective couples on how to overcome behavioural differences and match their wavelength.
The initiative is fast becoming popular among new-age couples who are approaching psychiatrists without any inhibitions.
“The bride and groom should know about the mental state, understanding ability, behaviour of each other before they marry,” said Dr Rakesh Paswan, senior psychiatrist, leading the team of National Mental Health Programme at Colvin Hospital.
Psychological Kundali helps the couple in knowing each other and understand if their relationship would be strong in future, insists Dr Paswan.
For making a proper kundali, the couples are being counselled and their details are collected besides carrying out some clinical tests. This helps in analysing their mental state and behaviour.
The results of the tests are given to the bride and groom and both are counselled.
Dr Paswan said that differences in psychological kundali do not mean that the marriage cannot take place. The team members counsel the couples for compatibility. “There are two such cases in which psychological kundali of couples did not match but they agreed to get married after they were counselled for their differences,” Dr Paswan said.
A couple from Civil Lines got their psychological kundali made after they experienced some differences. The couple is getting married soon after they were counselled.
How psychological kundali is prepared
The team members speak to the couples to know if either of them is suffering from any mental problem, irritation or are addicted to something. A detail about mental illness or behavioural problem of any other family member is taken as some mental illnesses are hereditary. Couples are questioned if they experienced problems in their speech, walking or playing etc in their childhood and if their development was normal.
Details of sexual history of the couples are being learned which include HIV, HBS, orientation etc. The mental status of the couples is being examined which includes IQ, intelligence, judgment etc. Personality test is also carried out which includes Minnesota multiphasic personality inventory and Rosath Ink Blot tests. “The initiative was taken around a year ago and is becoming popular among young couples. The psychological kundali is helpful in learning about mental and behavioural differences and overcoming them before marriage. This will help couples live a happy married life,” said Dr Paswan.
