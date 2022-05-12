Now, language lab to help rural students learn foreign languages

The students enrolled at Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University or PRSU-Prayagraj—a bulk of whom hail from the rural belt of Prayagraj region and nearby districts— will now be able to learn spoken English as well as foreign languages like German, French and Mandarin using state-of-the-art tools, courtesy a modern language lab that would start functioning on the varsity campus from the new academic session.

For this, the university administration has already initiated the process of procuring the required software to support the equipment.

“The language lab would become operational from the new academic session. Students will be able to learn different regional languages of the country and popular languages of the world through audio visual medium. This we hope would make our students more employable suiting the industry needs,” said Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, vice-chancellor, PRSU.

The language lab will be a helpful tool for students to practice and assess their speech in any language. It will provide a facility which will allow the students to listen to model pronunciation, repeat and record the same, listen to their performance and compare with the model, and even do self- assessment, he added.

Varsity officials said that the language lab would instil confidence in the students about the language which they consider foreign. The content provided with digital language lab will be multimedia-rich with proven language methodologies including computer-based training and instructor-led training. It will also include an array of rich study material that is made readily available to students for practice. Together with an instructor’s experience, a digital language lab will be successful in imparting result-oriented language training, they claimed.

The language lab will also allow students to learn at their own pace. With the added privacy, students will feel confident to address their shortcomings and work towards improving their language proficiency. Teachers will be able to divide their attention among students equally. They will also be able to assess the growth pattern of the students and take a call to improve the ones who are left behind.

The Prayagraj-based university, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has a total of 651 colleges affiliated to it including 338 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 75 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the colleges and the varsity.