Now, Link Exp to ply daily between Prayagraj and Dehradun from July
Even as different departments have begun their preparation for the Maha Kumbh-2025 set to be held on the sandy banks of Sangam between January-March 2025, North Central Railway (NCR) too is not lagging behind.
With the aim of providing direct train services to the pilgrims between the two ‘Kumbh Nagris’ (two of the four cities of the country where Kumbhs and Mahakumbhs are held), the NCR has decided to introduce a direct and daily train service between Prayagraj and Dehradun.
The train, Link Express, (14113/14) would operate from Subedarganj station of NCR in Prayagraj and would run up to Dehradun. The train will start operating from July this year, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR Shivam Sharma.
Apart from giving a direct train to the pilgrims wishing to go to Haridwar, the train will also facilitate tourists who want to visit Dehradun. Apart from this, the direct train service would also help a number of passengers who wish to visit Sangam city for their work at Allahabad High Court, both personal and official. The train will connect cities like Kanpur, Tundla, Aligarh and Moradabad apart from Haridwar and Dehradun.
Presently, a train named Link Express connects the Sangam City to Dehradun but it runs only three days a week. However, the railway authorities have decided to run this train on all the seven days of the week.
The train will leave Subedarganj at 9pm and after passing through Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh and Moradabad, it will reach Haridwar at 10.50 am and Dehradun at 1:15 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave at 1.25 pm and reach Subedarganj at 6am the next morning.
To operate the train from Subedarganj, which is a satellite station of Prayagraj Junction, the railways have constructed the pit line which is a basic requirement for cleaning the train to operate from a given station.
“Some remaining works are expected to be completed very soon,” said NCR CPRO.
A few years back, Link express used to be a part of Sangam Express and few of the coaches used to be detached at Aligarh junction before being attached to a different train for Haridwar, while the rest of the bogies used to move towards Meerut. However, now the Sangam Express runs between Prayagraj and Meerut daily and for Dehradun and Haridwar only on three days a week. Now with this Link express running on all the seven days of the week from July, the journey for Haridwar would become easy for the rail passengers.
Likewise, the NCR has been given instruction to run the Prayagraj-Jaipur express up to Bikaner on all the seven days of the week. For four days, the train number 12403 and 12404 would run up to Bikaner from a route passing through Sikar, Churu and Ratnagarh while for the rest of three days the train will run via Sikar, said the CPRO.
Uttar Pradesh government, NCDC sign MoU to set up centre in Lucknow
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh was signed on Tuesday. NCDC studies disease outbreaks and management of treatment for future policy on health. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had okayed the transfer of 2.5 acre land, free of cost, in Jaitikheda village of Sarojininagar, to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, to set up a branch in April last month.
Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said. An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the 'nikah'.
Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night. Kamlesh has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits. Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
Nitish Kumar govt ends suspense on all-party meeting for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold the all-party meeting to discuss the caste census on June 1 at 4pm, the government said on Tuesday. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the state government decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct caste wise enumeration of the people after the central government declined two resolutions by the state legislature calling for the census. The proposed all-party meeting was never scheduled.
Love triangle: 27-year-old arrested for killing Kandivali youth
Mumbai A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, after he found out that Katukar's was seeing the woman he loved. The body of the deceased was found floating in a creek at Bhayander 10 days ago. According to Kandivali police, the victim, identified as Deepak Katukar, had gone missing 12 days ago. Upon returning, their third friend Suraj Vishwakarma (27) said that he had left the spot after Katukar left.
