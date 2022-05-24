Now, Link Exp to ply daily between Prayagraj and Dehradun from July

Even as different departments have begun their preparation for the Maha Kumbh-2025 set to be held on the sandy banks of Sangam between January-March 2025, North Central Railway (NCR) too is not lagging behind.

With the aim of providing direct train services to the pilgrims between the two ‘Kumbh Nagris’ (two of the four cities of the country where Kumbhs and Mahakumbhs are held), the NCR has decided to introduce a direct and daily train service between Prayagraj and Dehradun.

The train, Link Express, (14113/14) would operate from Subedarganj station of NCR in Prayagraj and would run up to Dehradun. The train will start operating from July this year, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR Shivam Sharma.

Apart from giving a direct train to the pilgrims wishing to go to Haridwar, the train will also facilitate tourists who want to visit Dehradun. Apart from this, the direct train service would also help a number of passengers who wish to visit Sangam city for their work at Allahabad High Court, both personal and official. The train will connect cities like Kanpur, Tundla, Aligarh and Moradabad apart from Haridwar and Dehradun.

Presently, a train named Link Express connects the Sangam City to Dehradun but it runs only three days a week. However, the railway authorities have decided to run this train on all the seven days of the week.

The train will leave Subedarganj at 9pm and after passing through Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh and Moradabad, it will reach Haridwar at 10.50 am and Dehradun at 1:15 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave at 1.25 pm and reach Subedarganj at 6am the next morning.

To operate the train from Subedarganj, which is a satellite station of Prayagraj Junction, the railways have constructed the pit line which is a basic requirement for cleaning the train to operate from a given station.

“Some remaining works are expected to be completed very soon,” said NCR CPRO.

A few years back, Link express used to be a part of Sangam Express and few of the coaches used to be detached at Aligarh junction before being attached to a different train for Haridwar, while the rest of the bogies used to move towards Meerut. However, now the Sangam Express runs between Prayagraj and Meerut daily and for Dehradun and Haridwar only on three days a week. Now with this Link express running on all the seven days of the week from July, the journey for Haridwar would become easy for the rail passengers.

Likewise, the NCR has been given instruction to run the Prayagraj-Jaipur express up to Bikaner on all the seven days of the week. For four days, the train number 12403 and 12404 would run up to Bikaner from a route passing through Sikar, Churu and Ratnagarh while for the rest of three days the train will run via Sikar, said the CPRO.