Now MTech in cyber-physical systems at MNNIT

To align with the evolving demands of Industry 4.0, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad—the state’s only NIT—is set to make a major advancement in technical education. Beginning with the 2025–26 academic session, the institute’s electrical engineering department will introduce a specialised MTech programme in cyber-physical systems, according to officials. This new programme is designed to equip the next generation of technocrats with the skills required for smart factories, advanced automation systems, and machine-to-machine communication. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

This new course has been designed by a team under supervision of the institute director Prof RS Verma and Dean (Academics) Prof LK Mishra and comprising head of department prof Richa Negi along with faculty members Dipayan Guha, Saumendra Sarangi, Vishal Kumar Gaur, and Satnesh Singh.

This new programme is designed to equip the next generation of technocrats with the skills required for smart factories, advanced automation systems, and machine-to-machine communication. A total of 15 seats will be available in this 80-credit programme being started under the new national education policy (NEP)-2020 framework, officials added.

Students will be required to complete 20 credits each semester.

Admission to the programme will be granted based on GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) scores. Eligible candidates from disciplines such as electrical, electronics and communication, instrumentation, aerospace engineering, computer science, engineering science, data science, and artificial intelligence can apply, informed head of electrical engineering department Prof Richa Negi.

She said that the curriculum has been specifically designed with the applications of Industry 4.0 in mind. It incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as control systems, computing, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The programme aims to enhance technical expertise in key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and automotive industries.

Prof Negi emphasised that the new course will equip students with the technical knowledge required to play a vital role in the establishment and operation of smart factories. It is expected to significantly contribute to advancements in machine-to-machine communication and improvements in production quality. According to the institute administration, the programme is designed not only to improve employability but also to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship among students, she added.

She highlighted that the programme has been developed in consultation with industry experts to ensure students gain practical insights into professional work environments during their training. With a growing demand for specialists in this domain expected in the coming years, this course is poised to be a milestone in preparing students to meet future industry needs, she maintained.