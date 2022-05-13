Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy

Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind.

Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades. After the exercise is completed, these pandas would be able to locate and share details of their jajmans (disciples or clients) at the click of the mouse.

These Tirthapurohits at Sangam host a number of pilgrims every year and their numbers get multiplied by many times during religious fairs like Kumbh (held every six years) and Mahakumbh (held once every 12 years). To ensure that the religious ceremonies of their disciples are performed only through them as done by their forefathers, these priests keep detailed genealogy (book) of many generations of the clients.

Now, digitization of their ‘treasured’ documents is being done to preserve the genealogy documented on old papers. Every page is being scanned and kept in a data bank. Whenever any of their ‘jajman’ would ask for any information pertaining to his/her family tree, the same would be found on the basis of his or her name, place, district and caste, within seconds and made available as a printout in person or sent virtually on WhatsApp or e-mail.

On the sandy banks of the Ganga, thousands of devotees perform Kalpavas in the month of Magh and throughout the year too people from all over the country and also from abroad come here for performing ‘pinddaan’ ritual during Pitrapaksha— a 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrs). If any devotee wants to know who was the last person of his/her family who had come to Sangam, the date, age, name, address etc can all be found in these documents which preserves the names and even signatures of the forefathers of their jajman.

Moreover, if a Jajman does not come for many years, the priests try to contact him/her through the same address to ask about their health and welfare. This leads to regular contact between them.

“The genealogy of most of the jajmans is hundreds of years old and many of the papers have been damaged. Digitization of the records is being done to preserve them,” said purohit Govind Mishra.

He feels that the option of digitization of the records has given a lot of convenience. “Earlier, the pages had to be turned manually for hours whereas now all the details can be retrieved in a few seconds,” says the priest who has preserved the genealogy of people like VHP patron Ashok Singhal and former union minister Gopinath Munde among others.

As many as 70,000 to 80,000 Jajmans are associated with Prayagwal Takht (Nishanwale) panda. Apart from Hindi, the genealogy exists also in Persian and Sanskrit languages.

The priests of these pilgrims have a lineage of 300-400 years old. In order to get the names easily, the name of the villages and cities have been registered as per the sequence of Hindi alphabets.

According to Prayag Dharmasangh president, Rajendra Paliwal, dozens of priests are getting the digitization of genealogies done. So far, the genealogy of several generations of 10,000 to 15,000 people has been digitized.