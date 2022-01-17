NSG contract fraud: BSF officer had bought gold coins days before arrest

Police on Sunday said that the 32-year-old old deputy commandant of Border Security Force (BSF), who allegedly orchestrated ₹150-crore contract fraud while on deputation on the National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Manesar last year, had bought gold coins worth crores of rupees five days before his arrest on January 12.

Police on Saturday had recovered gold ornaments and coins worth over ₹1 crore from the house of kingpin Praveen Yadav’s brother-in-law who was posted on deputation in NSG.

According to police, Praveen was planning to flee the country along with his family members and was in touch with his friends and some businessmen in the USA and the UK.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Praveen was aware that he will be arrested soon as the victims had asked him to return money after they came to know that he has duped them. “The complainants had come to know in November that he was no longer posted in NSG and started calling him but he stopped answering their calls. He went incommunicado following which the victims started complaining to police. They also visited his village in Farrukhnagar to have a word with his father but even his phone was switched off,” he said.

Police said that the economic offence wing (EOW) of Gurugram police is scanning Praveen’s bank accounts and checking all transactions in the private company he had formed.

Sangwan said that a team led by Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of crime investigation unit, Manesar, arrested Praveen from Zirakpur in Punjab within 72 hours after the first case was registered at Manesar police station on January 9.

Police said the deputy commandant posed as an IPS officer posted at NSG Manesar, and provided fake construction contracts for various work inside the campus.

