Nuh cops arrest man for killing 11-year-old boy in Rajasthan

The Nuh police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old boy who went missing on August 24 from Pinagwan village in Nuh.

The suspect, Arif who is a resident of the same village, was arrested on Wednesday, police said, adding that the skeletal remains of the boy’s body were recovered from Rajasthan’s Alwar.

According to police, the victim, a class six student, had gone for tuition on August 24 and never returned home. His parents found that some money was missing from the almirah and complained to police and a missing report was lodged at Pinagwan police station on August 26, police said.

Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Punhana, said that the boy’s father had sold a plot for about ₹4 lakh. “The boy initially stole ₹50,000 and used the money for shopping and partying with his friends. He also told his friends who were senior to him that there was more money kept in the house. His friends conspired and planned to encourage him to steal money and flee with him to another city,” he said.

Police were tracking locations of two suspects who were frequently travelling from Pinagwan village to other cities and found the location in the village on Tuesday following which teams were formed and he was arrested from his house, said the officer.

Singh said that the suspect revealed during questioning that he, along with his friend, lured the victim to Gurugram and later boarded a bus for Haridwar where they spent a week. “From Haridwar, they went to Rajasthan’s Sariska where they both strangulated the boy and fled to Mumbai,” he said.

Police said the suspects regularly kept visiting the village so that no one could suspect them but a few villagers had last seen the boy with them and had informed his father following which he asked police to arrest them.

Singh said two police teams were sent to a spot near Sariska in Alwar to collect DNA samples. Police said the suspects spent ₹3.70 lakh in these months on travelling.

Raees Khan, father of the victim, said, “The suspects used to often visit our house and were friends of my son. But now they are the killers. All this happened just for money,” he said.

Singh said they are conducting raids to arrest the second suspect who keeps changing his locations.