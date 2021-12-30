Nuh jail to be operational by Feb next year, to reduce pressure on Gurugram prison

The new district jail in Nuh will be operational in February next year, senior officials said on Wednesday, adding that it will reduce the pressure on Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail which also has inmates from Nuh.

Currently, relatives of the inmates from Nuh lodged in the Bhondsi jail have to travel around 50km to meet them.

Muhammad Akil, director general of police (prison), said the project started in May 2018 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed by almost a year. “Now, the jail will be operational by February, 2022. The prison building is constructed over 29 acres and has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 inmates,” he said.

According to the officials, the prison will have an administrative block, five male barracks, one female barrack, three special security enclosures of various capacities, a 30-bed hospital, a warden’s hostel, an electric sub-station, and 69 houses of various categories for the officials posted in Nuh prison, among other facilities. Besides, there will be one sewage treatment plant of 1.25 millions litre per day capacity.

The jail is just one kilometre from the mini secretariat, said the officials, adding that one underground water tank of 500,000 litres capacity to meet any emergency and seven rain water harvesting wells have also been constructed.

The new jail will take extra load off the Bhondsi jail, which is overburdened. The Bhondsi jail was constructed in October 2003 over 98 acres of land. In many cases, inmates from other jails in Haryana are also brought to Bhondsi jail on medical grounds and due to administrative reasons.

“Bhondsi jail has a capacity to accommodate over 2,500 inmates, but it is packed beyond its capacity. Managing all the inmates with limited resources is difficult,” jail superintendent Harinder Singh said, adding that over 3,300 prisoners are currently lodged in the jail.

There are 19 jails across Haryana and Bhondsi jail has the highest capacity, said the officials.

Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Jajuka village in Nuh, said that currently he has to travel over 50km to meet his children lodged in Bhondsi jail. “My two sons are lodged in Bhondsi jail. For the last two years, I have been visiting the jail twice a week. We are poor people and cannot afford the expense. Since a jail has been built in our district, it will benefit family members of inmates,” he said.

