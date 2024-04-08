Octogenarian trampled to death by herd of elephants in Tripura

An octogenarian was trampled to death by a herd of elephants when he was returning home from a temple in Teliamura area of Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as 85-year-old Nirod Chowdhury. Representational image.

“I called up forest officials but didn’t get any response even after two hours. Tribal welfare minister Bikash Debbarma, our MLA, said before the assembly polls that he would resolve the elephant attack incidents if elected. Two years have passed, but nothing has been done,” the victim’s son Ranjan said, adding that his father’s house was also destroyed in a separate attack by wild elephants.

On Monday, Khowai district magistrate Chandni Chandran identified the wild elephant, who is responsible for another death in the district. The official asked the district forest officer to tranquilise the elephant within the next 72 hours and shift the animal to a camp in Mungiakami.

State forest minister Animesh Debbarma said meetings will be held after the general elections to chalk out a strategy to minimise man-animal conflicts.