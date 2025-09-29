Odisha govt allows women employees to work night shifts with their consent

The Odisha cabinet on Monday allowed women employees in private establishments to work night shifts with their written consent while extending the maximum daily working hours in shops and establishments from 9 to 10 hours with provision of overtime wages for people working beyond 10 hours a day. Employers required to provide vehicles equipped with GPS tracking for pick-up and drop-off at women employees’ residences. (ANI file photo)

The state cabinet which was chaired by chief minister Mohan Majhi cleared amendments to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, and the Factories Act, 1948. Accordingly, the daily working hours have been increased from nine to ten, while the weekly cap remains at 48 hours.

In August, the Labour & ESI department had asked the employers to obtain written consent from women willing to work night shifts, ensuring voluntary participation.

“To prevent isolation, a minimum of three women, including an onsite woman employer if applicable, must be present during such shifts. Employers required to provide vehicles equipped with GPS tracking for pick-up and drop-off at or near women employees’ residences. Additionally, employers must verify the biodata and police records of all drivers, whether directly employed or hired through service providers, to mitigate risks. Employers are mandated to provide well-lit washrooms and drinking water facilities near workstations, equipped with CCTV surveillance covering passages to these amenities,” the labour and ESI department had said.

The cabinet also decided that establishments employing 20 or more workers will come under the coverage of the amended Employee State Insurance (ESI) Act. Shops and commercial establishments have to display signboards in Odia.