Odisha govt asks district collectors to assess damage to crops due to cyclonic rain

The Odisha government on Monday directed district collectors to furnish a report on losses suffered to the standing crop in their respective districts due to cyclone Jawad-induced rainfall.

State minister of revenue and disaster management, Sudam Marndi, said, he has sought damage assessment reports from all district collectors following which compensation will be provided to the affected growers as per the relief code.

“The department has already sought damage assessment report from the collectors. After a review on the damage caused due to the rainfall, financial aid will be provided to the affected persons as per the relief code norms,” said Marndi

Earlier, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said that crop loss caused by cyclone-induced rainfall will be assessed within a week’s time after the cyclone weakens.

Odisha sustains agricultural damage as deep depression triggers heavy showers. The national weather forecaster and Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) have indicated the system might not brush coastal Odisha and move towards the West Bengal coast.

Farmers across at least 10 districts of Odisha sustained major agricultural damage as heavy rainfall submerged ripened paddy crops dashing their hopes of a good harvest.

Thousands of hectares of standing paddy have been inundated due to the heavy rains under the influence of the depression from December 3-5, 2021.

Farmers in districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack tried hard to save their paddy crop but could not harvest.

“I had harvested paddy over four acres of land, but could not take it from threshing yard. The entire paddy has turned soggy,” said farmer Arun Jena from Balasore. “This year we started paddy crops late due to delayed rains, but now everything is gone.”

Farmers in several areas were struggling to drain out the rainwater from the cultivated areas on December 6.

Farmer Golekh Bihari Sahoo of Banki area in Cuttack District said he tried hard to save his standing paddy crop submerged in the rainwater. “All the paddy would now start stinking,” he said. Paddy was cultivated in over 3.5 million hectares of land across Odisha in Kharif 2021.

Vegetable farmers have also suffered heavy losses due to the rains.

Prakash Behera of Pipili block in Puri district said the cauliflowers that he had cultivated in his acre of land, were damaged.

“I resorted to distress sale of some of my cauliflowers. I had to sell the cauliflowers at ₹3 per piece,” he said.

A 57-year-old farmer in Ganjam district’s Uluma village under Patrapur block reportedly died by suicide after consuming pesticides on December 5.

Kailash Sabar, a sharecropper, consumed pesticides after standing paddy over two acres were inundated.