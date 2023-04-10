Odisha to set up directorate for Odias living in other states, abroad

The Odisha government will set up a directorate for Odias living in other states and abroad. The decision in this regard was taken at a digital Cabinet meeting chief minister Naveen Patnaik chaired from Japan’s Kyoto on Sunday. The directorate will work under the Odia language, literature, and culture department.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the directorate will be a single point of interface with the government departments for the resolution of specific issues relating to students, clearances, etc. “[It will] develop a closer relationship with the people of Odisha living in different states and abroad including generation next through partnerships at individual, institutional and civil society levels...”

Jena said the directorate will work on matters related to the promotion of the Odia language, culture and heritage, tourism and sports, etc.

The directorate will enlist organisations involved in promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage and prepare a list of Jagannath temples in different parts of India and abroad.

“It will promote the cultural heritage of Odisha, celebrate Odisha Diwas, and organise World Odia Conferences. It will bring out selected Odia works in other languages of India and important languages of the world,” said Jena.

He added the directorate will promote harness investment opportunities. “It will reach out to the non-resident Odias in distress and provide the necessary support.”