Odisha man hacks 3 children to death after fight with wife

The accused killed his 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and two-month-old daughter and dumped their bodies in a well.
The wife of the accused fled the house to save her life when he tried to attack her. (Representational Image)
Published on May 01, 2022 04:04 PM IST
HT Correspondent

BHUBANESWAR: A tribal man in Sundargarh allegedly hacked his three children to death and dumped their bodies in a well on Saturday night after getting intoxicated, police said.

Officials said the accused Pandu Munda of Kula village of Sundargarh district on Saturday night picked up a fight with his wife Dubuli last night and tried to attack her first. When Dubuli fled to save her life, Munda allegedly took out his anger on his three children- 5-year-old daughter Seema, 2-year-old son Raju and two-month-old daughter, who was not named after her birth.

“My husband came and assaulted me. After he pulled an axe to attack me, I ran out of the house to save my life. I don’t know how he killed my children,” said Dubuli.

He later threw the bodies into a nearby well and fled the spot.

Police reached the spot Sunday morning and recovered the bodies from the well with the help of fire services personnel. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

