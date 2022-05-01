Odisha man hacks 3 children to death after fight with wife
BHUBANESWAR: A tribal man in Sundargarh allegedly hacked his three children to death and dumped their bodies in a well on Saturday night after getting intoxicated, police said.
Officials said the accused Pandu Munda of Kula village of Sundargarh district on Saturday night picked up a fight with his wife Dubuli last night and tried to attack her first. When Dubuli fled to save her life, Munda allegedly took out his anger on his three children- 5-year-old daughter Seema, 2-year-old son Raju and two-month-old daughter, who was not named after her birth.
“My husband came and assaulted me. After he pulled an axe to attack me, I ran out of the house to save my life. I don’t know how he killed my children,” said Dubuli.
He later threw the bodies into a nearby well and fled the spot.
Police reached the spot Sunday morning and recovered the bodies from the well with the help of fire services personnel. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.
53,942 loudspeakers removed, sound level of 60,295 lowered till now: UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said more than 53,000 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state till 7 am after directions from the Yogi Adityanath government, news agency ANI reported. The Uttar Pradesh government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24. The chief minister's order on loudspeakers was welcomed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.
Is the Eid holiday on Monday or Tuesday? Many Bengaluru schools confused
The Govt of Karnataka declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, in a notification issued on Saturday. The notification is causing confusion among schools as Meethi Eid was expected on Tuesday (May 3), as per govt's previous announcement, in its list of general holidays on November 20, 2021. ICSE and CBSC boards are having their scheduled exams on Monday.
'Zomato' agent, 2 teen killed in horrific car-bike crash in Delhi's Shakarpur
Three people, including a motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato t-shirt, died and two others suffered injuries in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday. After the accident that took place in the early hours, two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the motorcycle rider is yet to be ascertained.
‘Sense of amity’: Patna temple, mosque set example amid loudspeaker row
READ MORE: 'Didn't God exist when...,' RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row “Neither we've a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” temple chairman Kishor Kunal said. The story surfaces at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government removed as many as 45,773 loudspeakers from various places of worship during a statewide drive on Saturday.
On Maharashtra Day, CM pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India. The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra.
