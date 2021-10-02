Odisha saw record September rainfall in 14 years, farmers’ woes rise

A burst of rainfall propelled by a deep depression across the Bay of Bengal in September this year made it the wettest September in the last 14 years in Odisha. Around 385 mm of rainfall poured across the state bridging the rain deficit, but farmers and experts are not sure if the late rains would help the farming.

Meteorologists said in September, 384.9 mm of rainfall was recorded in the state, bringing the deficit down to just 9 per cent less than the normal from 29 per cent deficit by the end of August. September is the month when the monsoon is on a withdrawal phase and sees less amount of rain, but this year, rainfall was higher in that month compared to June, July and August. In June, it rained 181.3 mm, while July saw 275 mm of rainfall. In August it was 204.8 mm.

“July and August are the two months when farmers get much of the rainfall they need for Kharif crops. But the prolonged dry phase in July and August was disrupted by a very wet September. Bhubaneswar recorded 195 mm of rainfall over 24 hours while Puri was lashed by 341 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on September 12, an all-time single-day record for September. This is one more evidence of climate change,” said Uma Shankar Das, a senior Meteorologist of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The last time it rained so much in September was in 2007 when Odisha received 401.7 mm rainfall causing a flood. The highest September rainfall record was in 1961 when it rained 483.2 mm.

Incidentally, the late burst of rainfall happened when farmers across the state were resigned to their fate over an imminent drought with 24 of the 30 districts recording more than 20 per cent deficient rains. August was worse with an overall deficit of around 63 per cent. Districts like Angul (88 per cent), Kandhamal (85 per cent), Bargarh (83 per cent), Sambalpur (83 per cent), Sonepur (80 per cent), Boudh (79 per cent), Jharsuguda, Puri, Keonjhar (78 per cent each), Bolangir, Deogarh (76 per cent each) and Nuapada (75 per cent) saw rains disappear.

On September 1, Odisha agriculture minister Arun Sahoo told the state assembly that in view of an imminent drought, contingency crop plans would be implemented after 213 of 314 blocks in Odisha faced deficient rainfall. “Odisha has experienced drought 8 times in last 20 years. But we are prepared to tackle a possible drought,” said Sahoo in the assembly.

The record rainfall in September has somewhat kept the fears of drought at bay, but farmer leaders said the late burst of rainfall is certainly not going to help the farmers in Odisha this year. Incidentally, at least 6 of the 30 districts, including the rice bowel districts of Kalahandi and Sambalpur, are still in the red despite record rainfall in September.

“Timing of rains is very important in paddy farming and late rains affect germination to a great extent. While in coastal Odisha, farmers plant kharif paddy around August, in western Odisha, in districts like Sambalpur, Bargarh and Kalahandi, which are major paddy producing districts, farming starts around June. Post-transplantation activities in western Odisha were greatly affected by insufficient rainfall in July and August. Even by the end of September, Sambalpur district as a whole is running deficient by 28 per cent. We would see lesser harvest this year due to late rains,” said Ashok Pradhan of Paschima Odisha Krushak Sangram Samanwaya Samiti, a major farmers organisation in western Odisha.

Pradhan said, on Wednesday hundreds of farmers in Jamankira block of Sambalpur held a huge demonstration demanding that the government declare drought in their area which would help them get assistance from the government.

In the western Odisha district of Bargarh, farmer Jhasketan Bhoi of Bhatli block said the delayed rainfall gave rise to weed in the paddy field. “By the end of August, Bargarh was rain deficient by 31 per cent. There were several blocks where the rainfall deficiency was higher which led to wilting of paddy seeds. Farmers who had access to borewell or some source of water, managed to stay afloat but others have suffered a lot,” said Bhoi.

In the western Odisha district of Sonepur, which had a rainfall deficiency of 34 per cent till August-end, farmers had a major worry as it rained non stop in September. In Jampali village of the district, farmers who earned a livelihood from vegetable cultivation and borrowed from local moneylenders were shattered after their vegetable crop of cauliflower, brinjal, tomato, long beans, bitter gourd, chilly and radish were destroyed in the September rainfall.

This time we had cultivated cauliflower and cabbages and wanted to sell them at the start of the winter season at Jampali market. But the September rainfall submerged our farmlands destroying all vegetable plants,” said farmer Binod Bisi.

“I don’t know how I am going to pay my loans.”

Experts say heavy rainfall in the monsoon season after a prolonged dry phase is going to prove disastrous for a state like Odisha that has not been able to negotiate the adverse impacts of climate change.

“For a state like Odisha, such extreme rainfall is going to be disastrous for the farmers who are clearly at their wit’s end. We are doing a vulnerability analysis and risk assessment of Odisha with the help of IIT Mandi,” said senior scientist KC Pal, ecology and environment, working in the forest and environment department.

The successive natural disasters have taken their toll on farmer incomes across the state. The All India Debt and Investment Survey, conducted between January and December 2019 by the National Sample Survey Organisation, the reports of which were released this month, showed Odisha farmers had the lowest average value of asset (AVA) per farmer household at ₹6.21 lakh while Delhi topped the list with ₹4.65 million. Odisha performed worse than Assam where the AVA was ₹8.68 lakh and Jharkhand ( ₹9.61 lakh).

The Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019, conducted by the National Statistical Office the report of which was released last week, showed that the average monthly income of an Odisha farmer was ₹5112, the second-lowest after Jharkhand which reported average monthly income of ₹4895.