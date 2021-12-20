Odisha starts air health services to fly doctors to hinterland hospitals

In an effort to woo people of rural areas ahead of panchayat polls scheduled to be held next year, Odisha on Monday launched an air health service called Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva in which specialists would be flown to backward districts with scarcity of doctors for prompt treatment of patients in district headquarter hospitals.

The first phase of the service which was launched for four districts– Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi– on Monday saw a team from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack fly to Jeypore town of Koraput district in a Beechcraft plane and then travel to Malkangiri district by car. The team from SCB Medical College and Hospital, comprising Datteswar Hota (urologist), Satya Narayan Routray (cardiologist) and Chitta Ranjan Panda (gastroenterologist), took the flight to Jeypore and then from there to Malkangiri town. Before the team arrived, another team of 4 doctors from SCB Medical College had travelled to Malkangiri.

Health minister Naba Das said under the initiative, a list of specialists required for the treatment of critical patients admitted to various District Headquarters Hospitals (DHH) will be prepared and sent to the health department. Accordingly, the doctors will be flown to the destined DHHs through aircraft/ helicopters for prompt treatment of the patients. If required, the patients will be airlifted to various healthcare facilities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Specialists such as neurologists, nephrologists and cardiologists will be flown to the DHHs. The follow-up treatment of the patients will be carried out through tele-medicine.

The air health service comes in the aftermath of the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in which pre-loaded cards will be given to over 96 lakh families. Under the scheme, an annual health coverage of ₹5 lakh is provided per family while families with women members get an additional ₹5 lakh. The cardholders can get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh from empanelled private hospitals.

The air ambulance service however was slammed by health activists who called it an election stunt. Gouranga Mohapatra of Jana Swasthya Abhiyan, a health NGO, said while the state government has filed an affidavit with Orissa High Court that nearly 44 per cent of the doctor posts are lying vacant in district headquarter hospitals, periphery hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres across the state, there is little to achieve by flying doctors from Bhubaneswar or Cuttack.

“It’s an exercise in futility. The government instead of flying in doctors can strengthen the healthcare system in the district headquarter hospitals by recruiting doctors. Instead of spending huge amounts of money on burning aviation fuel, the same money can be used to hire more doctors and make their residential quarters in districts better. These stop-gap arrangements would not be of much help,” said Mohapatra.

The state government in an affidavit in the Orissa High Court last week said that till December 7, at least 3,523 posts of general duty medical officers in the Odisha Medical Health Services cadre were vacant out of sanctioned posts of 5838. Similarly, 1,211 posts of specialist medical officers in the OMHS cadre were vacant out of 2708 sanctioned posts.

