Odisha students create 30 ft tall ‘robo’ out of e-waste

Students of a government Industrial Training Institute in Berhampur town of Odisha have developed a robot out of electronic wastes such as electronic toys, PCB, printer, printer cartridge, RAM, keyboard and mouse. The robot is being hailed as the tallest e-waste sculpture in the country, officials said.

The 30’ ft tall ‘ROBO’ weighs 3 tonnes and has been made out of PCB, printer, printer cartridge, RAM, keyboard, mouse, monitor, mobile, CD player, TV and VCR by the trainees from electrician, electronics and painter trade of the institute. The e-waste for the robot was collected from Berhampur city.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal, ITI, Berhampur, said through the sculpture, students at ITI Berhampur are urging people to reconnect with Mother Earth by being responsible in the scientific management of e-waste.

“As e-waste generation is very high in the current age and they comprise many toxic elements, including copper, liquid crystal, lithium, mercury, nickel, selenium, arsenic and barium, the robo is an effort to spread awareness among the people for environmental protection and proper management of e-waste. When e-waste is not properly managed, the risks of air and water pollution become significantly higher,” said Panigrahy.

Last year, an open-air scrap sculpture park in the same institute made it to the Asia Book of Records with the book declaring it as the largest open-air scrap sculpture park in Asia. The scrap sculpture park in ITI Berhampur spread over 10000 square metres has 20 sculptures, ranging between 7 ft and 70 ft.

Some of the exhibits in the park include Giant Guitar, Iron Man, Terminator, Dolphin, Turtle, Helicopter, Chetak, Predator, Spotted Deer, Robot, Reindeer, Lizard, Peacock, Huge Cow, King Kong, Fishing Lure, Tank, Hanging Fish and Giraffe.

Last year, the Odisha government streamlined the collection of e-waste across all municipal bodies by designating Saturday as the day when e-waste would be collected. While wet and dry waste is collected on all other days, e-waste is collected on Saturdays.

