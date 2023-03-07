Odisha to take action against nude dance, vulgar dialogues in Jatra shows

The Odisha government has asked the police and district administrations to take action against “nude dance and double-meaning dialogues” with sexual connotations in Jatra shows, the travelling folk entertainment operas that have been popular across the state for over last six decades.

(HT Photo)

“Jatra and melody are the means of entertainment. But excessive display of vulgar dance and double meaning dialogues during performance has made it difficult to enjoy the shows with family members. The permission letter to Jatra parties should have a clear mention that there should be no nude dance and double meaning dialogues during the performance. In case of violation, necessary action will be taken against them,” a letter from the culture and Odia language department addressed to all superintendents of police (SPs) said.

Four years ago, Jatra actress Rani Panda had stirred s controversy in the famous Khandagiri mela where she was accused of doing excessive skin show and gyrating to suggestive songs like “Double Anda”.

The incident triggered a huge uproar with police remaining present in subsequent shows to prevent “obscenity”.

Despite the outrage, the “vulgar dance” shows continued in the Jatra shows the successive year.

However, this year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation did not allow any “vulgar dance” shows during the Khandagiri Mela and released a standard operating procedure for the jatra organisers.

The Jatra, known as Gananatya or Opera, is a popular medium of art and entertainment in Odisha’s countryside, and is one of the thriving industries in the state today without any official status.The Jatra troupes, comprising 100-150 members on an average each -- including actors, directors, dancers, sound and costume assistants, lightmen, cooks, technicians and labourers -- spend more than 300 days a year travelling. They perform from place to place, covering 80-100 km a week and sometimes up to 300-400 km between shows. They are bigger draws in villages during festivals.

Bapi Panda, secretary of Jatra Artist Association said the government directive was a good step. “Those who will violate the order will have to face the music. We should not cross the limit in the name of entertainment,” he said.

Rani Priyadarshini, known for her dance in Jatra shows, said she welcomed the government move. “I know where to draw the line. But despite ban, one artiste performed item dances and play during Khandagiri Mela this year,” she alleged.