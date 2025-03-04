Menu Explore
Odisha: Two job aspirants die during physical efficiency test

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 05:09 PM IST

On Tuesday, the state government announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the family members of the two youths, the CMO informed.

Two job aspirants from Odisha, running to prove their physical fitness for government jobs, passed away while undergoing the test, officials said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

On Monday, Prabin Kumar Panda from Rourkela city and Byomokesh Nayak of Keonjhar district ran 25km as part of their physical efficiency test conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission for recruitment to the posts of forest guards, foresters, and livestock inspectors.

Panda, during the 25km run from Bhabanipur to Baragad, collapsed near Kirei under the Rourkela Sadar police limits. Despite being rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Nayak fell ill after running just half of the distance. He was admitted to Koenjhar district hospital and then to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he died.

On Tuesday, the state government announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the family members of the two youths, the CMO informed.

