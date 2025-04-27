Berhampur , The traditional arts and crafts have come alive in Odisha's Berhampur during the ongoing biennial Budhi Thakurani Yatra, with chariots of the deity and storytelling arts being exhibited in various locations across the Silk City. Odisha''s Silk City adorns new look with traditional arts for Budhi Thakurani Yatra

The 25-day-long festival, which started on April 3, will end on April 28 with the return of Maa Budhi Thakurani, the presiding deity of the Silk City, to the temple.

Thakurani Yatra is celebrated to mark the visit of the goddess to her father’s house at Desibehera Street.

With dazzling lights and decorated pandals, the chariots of deities like Sri Ram, Laxman, Parsuram, Jwalamukhi, Mahalaxmi, etc, and the storytelling arts are the major attractions for visitors during the festival.

Some of the chariots, like 'Boita' , 'Doli' and 'Binchhana' , are also displaced in various places.

A total of 28 chariots were set up in the city on the occasion.

"The chariot of 'Boita' , which has been placed at Bachuwari street, represents the rich maritime activities of ancient Odisha and also Berhampur as the major business hub of the state," said Bhagaban Sahu, a retired history professor.

The chariots and 'kalakunjas' have been displayed in different localities to attract people to the festival and showcase the skills of artists.

Every chariot has its significant linkage to the festival, said Hrusikesh Panigrahy, a retired officer of All India Radio .

"We have been exhibiting the Jwalamukhi idol since 1939,” said Tarini Sahu, one of the organisers of the chariot at Kalu Patra Sahi here.

He said the idol was made in neem wood by one of the artists from Manjusha in Andhra Pradesh.

"Before the festival, we paint the idol to make it bright. Our budget to display with illumination is around ₹10 lakh, which is collected as a donation,” he added.

Similarly, the story of Sri Rama Leela was displayed in the art form at the coconut market. This story of Ram is displayed in pictures in 113 frames.

"We have organised this storytelling painting for over 70 years," said Tutu Gouda of the coconut market association.

The crafts and the storytelling arts of Sri Rama in 'Thakurani Yatra' have been depicting the marvellous art and culture of Odisha for a long time," said PK Das, former principal of Government Art and Craft College, Khallikote.

