Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform
others

Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform

Nalini Gupta, the wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, has filed a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision in a traffic jam on Tuesday.
The broken glass caused injuries to her daughter and it scared her badly, Nalini said in her complaint. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 24, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Further action will be taken after investigations, police said.

In her complaint, Nalini, a medico by profession, said she was going to visit a doctor in Mehendauri area with her daughter as she was ill. Due to a heavy traffic jam near Diamond Jubilee Hostel, her car had a minor collision with a motorcycle of a man wearing an army uniform. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language. Despite Nalini apologizing over the incident, the unidentified man in army uniform punched and broke the windscreen of her car.

The broken glass caused injuries to her daughter and it scared her badly, Nalini said in her complaint.

Circle Officer Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan said an FIR has been lodged on her complaint and further investigation was underway into the incident.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP