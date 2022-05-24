Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform

The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Further action will be taken after investigations, police said.

In her complaint, Nalini, a medico by profession, said she was going to visit a doctor in Mehendauri area with her daughter as she was ill. Due to a heavy traffic jam near Diamond Jubilee Hostel, her car had a minor collision with a motorcycle of a man wearing an army uniform. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language. Despite Nalini apologizing over the incident, the unidentified man in army uniform punched and broke the windscreen of her car.

The broken glass caused injuries to her daughter and it scared her badly, Nalini said in her complaint.

Circle Officer Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan said an FIR has been lodged on her complaint and further investigation was underway into the incident.