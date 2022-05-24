Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform
The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Further action will be taken after investigations, police said.
In her complaint, Nalini, a medico by profession, said she was going to visit a doctor in Mehendauri area with her daughter as she was ill. Due to a heavy traffic jam near Diamond Jubilee Hostel, her car had a minor collision with a motorcycle of a man wearing an army uniform. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language. Despite Nalini apologizing over the incident, the unidentified man in army uniform punched and broke the windscreen of her car.
The broken glass caused injuries to her daughter and it scared her badly, Nalini said in her complaint.
Circle Officer Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan said an FIR has been lodged on her complaint and further investigation was underway into the incident.
Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester
“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared. The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.
Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj
Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements. ADG zone Pram Prakash was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.
LMC’s broadband, cable wires removal causes network disruption
Cable and broadband operators in the capital city are crying foul after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in coordination with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration started removing their wires from electricity and street light poles. The operators claimed that around one lakh consumers in Lucknow have been affected. Director of Sikka Cables Network, Tony Sikka, said the cables were cut off from the poles by the authorities without informing them.
Six dead in latest suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar
In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, at least six people have died and 12 taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gaya and Aurangabad districts over the last two days, police said on Tuesday. Those taken ill, including two who have lost vision, have been admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. Gaya's senior superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur, could not be contacted.
Crime out of control in Bihar, corrupt being shielded: Speaker
Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was at the receiving end of chief minister Nitish Kumar's angry outburst in the House during the budget session earlier this year, has once again attacked the state government over the law and order situation. Sinha, who was in his assembly constituency Lakhisarai on Tuesday, accused the government of protecting corrupt officials and removing good ones. No arrest has been made in the case so far.
