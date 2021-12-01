Home / Cities / Others / Omicron Threat: 187 foreign returnees under watch in Meerut, focused sampling underway
Omicron Threat: 187 foreign returnees under watch in Meerut, focused sampling underway

Health department has begun four days focused Covid sampling campaign aimed at testing those who have returned from foreign tours.
Health department has begun four days focused Covid sampling campaign aimed at testing those who have returned from foreign tours. (pic for representation)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Health department has begun four days focused Covid sampling campaign aimed at testing those who have returned from foreign tours and keeping them under watch.

The campaign has been undertaken in wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) alert about the emergence of a new Covid variant ‘Omicron’ that was first detected in South Africa.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan said that the department is keeping a close watch on 187 persons who had returned from abroad in past few days.

“We have asked them to remain in quarantine for seven days,” he said adding that all collected samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

“These samplings that began on Tuesday will also cover crowded places like universities, malls, student hostels,” Dr Teliyan said.

“Health workers have been directed to collect samples from areas where people from different locations arrive and mingle with each other,” he added.

He advised people to maintain social distancing, frequently wash hands, wear masks and avoid crowded places.

