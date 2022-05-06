On the anvil: Online booking system for pujas, hiring boats at Sangam
Soon, devotees and tourists coming to the Sangam will no longer have to pay arbitrary money for religious ceremonies at temples on the banks, or for hiring a boat to take a dip at the holy confluence.
Prayagraj Mela authority has decided that an online booking system will now be developed using which people will be able to book a puja that they wish to perform and hire a boat while sitting in the comfort of their homes.
They will be able to perform puja at the given date and time at the temple of their choice here at Sangam. This proposal was given a go-ahead at the meeting of the Mela Authority, chaired by divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal recently. District magistrate Sanjay Khatri and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Chauhan, too were present during this important meeting.
It was acknowledged in the meeting that tourists coming from far off places neither know the timing of aarti nor have any information about worship, boats etc. It would be better if there is an online system for this, officials said.
The meeting also decided that work for darshan of Akshayavat located inside the Akbar Fort should be expedited. Recently, the PDA had made a proposal under which the path for the circumambulation of Akshayavat has been prepared. Instructions were given in the meeting that work for the same should be started at the earliest.
“Following the decision taken at the meeting, now even common tourists visiting Sangam will be able to use motorised boats at fair rent,” said Arivind Chauhan, V-C, PDA. The divisional commissioner has instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan in this direction and issue a rate list for hiring both ordinary and motorised boats, he added.
Currently, common devotees travel by ordinary boats. Although, motorised boats can be hired from the boat club, but because of their distance from the Sangam, their rates are very high.
Officials at the meeting expressed unhappiness on the issue of lack of adequate cleanliness in the Sangam area. The divisional commissioner instructed that CCTV footage should be scrutinised to take the location of sanitation workers deployed in the area.
It has also been decided that the district administration will take the land for the SSP office, proposed to be constructed at the Mela area on an annual lease of ₹1. After getting the land on lease from the defence department, the Mela authority will set up the SSP office. This will help in comprehensive security in this area, said divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal.
The meeting also gave a go-ahead to the proposal to revamp three temples of Sangam city. The future visit to these temples will offer the same sight to the devotees as an ashram mentioned in Ram Charit Manas or other religious texts. There will also be a Yagyashala near the temples and a cowshed. A place will be developed for worshiping and a Yatri Niwas will also be built nearby so that the people coming here can stay.
The three temples of the city shortlisted for the initiative include Nagvasuki temple of Daraganj, the Takshak Tirth temple of Dariyabad and third being Bharadwaj Ashram.
Centre directs imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity
The Centre on Friday issued fresh instructions to states asking them to ensure that all plants based on imported coal operated and generated power to their full capacity after it directed them and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.
Ranas sedition charge: Opposition slams govt over court stricture
Mumbai Opposition has slammed the state government over the strictures passed by the sessions court for booking Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under sedition charge. The opposition questioned whether the Maharahstra Vikas Aghadi will apologise for the wrongful confinement of the lawmakers. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that the session court stricture is a tight slap on the face of the state government.
State withdraws circular directing hospitals to verify organ donors, recipients
Mumbai: The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court that it had withdrawn the April 11 circular which put the onus of verifying documents and identity cards of organ donors on hospitals. The state, through advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the HC that the circular needed to be fine-tuned and hence it was being withdrawn.
4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her
Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on hThe girl, Bhumika Meher'swhile she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission. Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
Whirlwind tours in UP: CM Yogi, GoMs’ bid to take governance to people’s doorstep
When chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and stayed there overnight on Friday, he did so as part of a statewide exercise under which he along with his ministers is touring districts in a bid to take the governance to doorstep of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who recently reviewed development projects in Gorakhpur, will undertake more such tours along with his two deputy chief ministers and other ministers.
