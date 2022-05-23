Home / Cities / Others / On the shoulders of devotion, for the sake of education
On the shoulders of devotion, for the sake of education

Much like the fabled Shravan Kumar who used to carry his old and blind parents on his shoulders, this father does much the same for his disabled son, for the sake of his education
Satyadev and his father with the tricycle gifted by the Bahraich district magistrate (HT Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

Much like the fabled Shravan Kumar who used to carry his old and blind parents on his shoulders, this father does much the same for his disabled son, for the sake of his education.

Mastram, a resident of Nistha Gajadharpur, under the Fakharpur block, used to carry his disabled son Satyadev Verma, 20, on his shoulders from his house at Gajadhapur crossing to pick a bus for Bahraich. Reaching Bahraich, Mastram carried Satyadev to attend BA 1st year classes at the Kisan Post Graduate College (KDC) Bahraich.

The college is about 27 km from his house, and every day, Mastram carried his son to college, spent the day at the college, and after the classes, Mastram used to bring Satyadev back exactly the way he took him.

As a birth defect, Satyadev has a malformed right arm and no right leg. He said that he completed education up to Class 8 at a Basic Shiksha Parishad school at Gajadharpur. Later, he completed high school and intermediate from Baundi and Fakharpur schools, respectively. He added that right through, his father has carried him on his shoulders and without his father, he wouldn’t have gotten this far in his studies.

One Amar Visen of Kalam Foundation noticed Mastram and Satyadev’s devotion to education at the KDC. Visen forwarded a photograph of the duo to the district magistrate Bahraich requesting help for the student.

Reacting to the WhatsApp message, district magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra Sharma called basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Bahraich, Ajay Gupta, and asked him to bring Satyadev and his father to his chamber as soon as possible. At the meeting, the DM inquired about the education of Satyadev and presented him with a tricycle. The DM said he feels proud and salutes such a father, who is so devoted to educating his son. The DM asked the authorities concerned to help the student with the chief minister’s Abhyudaya scheme.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

