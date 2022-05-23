On the shoulders of devotion, for the sake of education
Much like the fabled Shravan Kumar who used to carry his old and blind parents on his shoulders, this father does much the same for his disabled son, for the sake of his education.
Mastram, a resident of Nistha Gajadharpur, under the Fakharpur block, used to carry his disabled son Satyadev Verma, 20, on his shoulders from his house at Gajadhapur crossing to pick a bus for Bahraich. Reaching Bahraich, Mastram carried Satyadev to attend BA 1st year classes at the Kisan Post Graduate College (KDC) Bahraich.
The college is about 27 km from his house, and every day, Mastram carried his son to college, spent the day at the college, and after the classes, Mastram used to bring Satyadev back exactly the way he took him.
As a birth defect, Satyadev has a malformed right arm and no right leg. He said that he completed education up to Class 8 at a Basic Shiksha Parishad school at Gajadharpur. Later, he completed high school and intermediate from Baundi and Fakharpur schools, respectively. He added that right through, his father has carried him on his shoulders and without his father, he wouldn’t have gotten this far in his studies.
One Amar Visen of Kalam Foundation noticed Mastram and Satyadev’s devotion to education at the KDC. Visen forwarded a photograph of the duo to the district magistrate Bahraich requesting help for the student.
Reacting to the WhatsApp message, district magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra Sharma called basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Bahraich, Ajay Gupta, and asked him to bring Satyadev and his father to his chamber as soon as possible. At the meeting, the DM inquired about the education of Satyadev and presented him with a tricycle. The DM said he feels proud and salutes such a father, who is so devoted to educating his son. The DM asked the authorities concerned to help the student with the chief minister’s Abhyudaya scheme.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
Now, Pune MP Girish Bapat opposes Balgandharva redevelopment plan
PUNE Pune member of parliament (MP) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Girish Bapat, has raised doubts over the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Balgandharva auditorium and demanded that extensive construction should not be carried out. Bapat's latest stand is seen as a dig at the local BJP unit and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The redevelopment proposal includes demolishing the existing structure and building a multi-storeyed building that will house multiple theatres and art galleries.
Azam takes oath, skips Budget session
Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, just released from jail after 27 months, reached UP Vidhan Bhawan on Monday morning and took the oath of office. His son who also is an SP MLA and had not taken an oath till now also took the oath. However, Azam skipped the joint session of the UP legislature on its first day.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana appears before parliamentary committee
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana, who was arrested last month in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, appeared before the parliamentary committee on privilege on Monday, alleging “maltreatment” by the police. The committee heard from Rana about the allegations of her “patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out” by the Mumbai police.
CM allocates ₹109.57 crore for Jejuri fort, temple conservation work
PUNE Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday allocated ₹109.57 crore funds for the first phase of Shri Kshetra Jejuri Gadh Tirthkshetra' development plan. In a bid to conserve the historical monuments and objects at the Jejuri Gadh (fort), instructions were given by chief minister to carry out the conservation work through an archaeological institution. The state archaeological department had been instructed to protect and preserve other nearby temples at Jejuri fort.
PM Modi likely to visit Dehu on June 14
According to members of warkari (pilgrims) sect, who visited Delhi and met PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, said that the prime minister is likely to visit Dehu on June 14. Also a member of BJP's state unit, a trustee at Sant Tukaram temple at Dehu and Acharya Tushar Bhosale had visited Delhi in March to meet PM Modi. BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol also confirmed PM's Dehu visit on 14th June.
