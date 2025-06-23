Una , A person was killed while five others, including three of a family, were injured in a collision between an SUV and a tempo in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Monday. One killed, 5 injured as SUV hits tempo in Himachal's Una

The accident occurred in Barnoh village on Sunday when a couple along with their two children were en route to their home in Lamlaihari from Una in the tempo.

The SUV, registered in Punjab, carried devotees, going from Hamirpur to to Una city after paying obeisance at a religious place. Its driver veered off in the wrong direction at a high speed and hit the tempo coming from the opposite direction, they said.

According to police, the couple and their two children were sitting in the front cabin of the tempo and its entire front portion was damaged. Ravindra Kumar and his eight-year-old daughter suffered multiple fractures in their legs and a deep head injury.

His wife and son also suffered serious leg injuries. The occupants in the SUV Priya and Tarsem Lal from Jalandhar were also injured in the accident.

All the injured were taken to the regional hospital with the help of locals from where Ravindra, his wife Rama Gautam and their daughter Ashmita were critical were referred to Chandigarh in critical condition. Their son Divyansh has been is undergoing treatment at the regional hospital.

A police officer said that Ravindra died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. An eyewitness, village head of Barnoh Panchayat, Bakshish Singh said that the accident occurred due to negligence of the SUV driver.

Superintendent of Police Una Amit Yadav said that the Sadar police station has registered a case and investigations are underway. Further action will be taken after recording the statements of the injured and eyewitnesses.

