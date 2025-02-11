One killed, another hurt in Bahraich elephant attacks

A farmer was killed while another injured in two separate incidents of elephant attacks under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the Indo-Nepal border. The forest department provided financial aid to the deceased farmer’s family, while the injured victim is receiving treatment at Bahraich Medical College. For representation only (Ht File Photo)

According to the range officer, Katarniaghat, Ashish Gaud, 75-year-old Brijlal, a resident of Berdiya village under Sujauli Police Station, had gone to guard his fields from wild animals on Monday night. When he failed to return the next morning, locals initiated a search and found him dead in his field on Tuesday.

His platform in the tree had been uprooted, and elephant footprints were discovered at the site. Gaud suggested that the elephant may have sensed Brijlal’s presence and uprooted the tree, causing him to fall before being trampled.

On being informed, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The range officer said immediate assistance of ₹10,000 has been provided to the deceased family while further assistance would be provided after the post-mortem examination and other legal procedure.

In another incident, Ayodhya Prasad (60), s/o Baleshwar, a resident of Bharthapur village under Sujauli Police Station, was attacked by an elephant on Sunday night while returning from his fields. The elephant lifted him with its trunk and threw him to the ground. His cries for help alerted locals, who rushed to the scene, causing the elephant to flee into the forest.

Ayodhya was initially taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Motipur on Monday morning before being transferred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge villagers to exercise caution in elephant-prone areas.

One Mubarak Ali, 26, a resident of Bhawanipur, was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he was going to Bhartapur village on his bicycle on October 10, last year.

