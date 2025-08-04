One-way traffic system in place along Prayagraj–Varanasi highway on last Monday of sawan

On the last Monday of Sawan, a one-way traffic system will remain in effect on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway. According to district officials, all buses and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from using the left lane in both directions, from GT Jawahar Alopibagh Toll booth (on the Prayagraj–Varanasi route) to the Bheeti border, until Tuesday. All buses and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from using the left lane in both directions, from GT Jawahar Alopibagh Toll booth (on the Prayagraj–Varanasi route) to the Bheeti border. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to ACP (traffic) Kuldeep Singh, UPSRTC buses coming from Varanasi will enter Prayagraj via Handia–Sahson–Phaphamau route, while those arriving from Jaunpur will follow Phulpur–Sahson–Phaphamau road. He added that this traffic plan will remain in effect for a day after the final Monday of the Sawan period as well.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Kanpur to Varanasi will be diverted via Kanpur, Ramadevi, George Town–Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Road, Badarka, Achalganj, Bighapur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, before reaching Varanasi. ACP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh added that the same route will be used for the return journey as well.

The official stated that vehicles coming from Kaushambi and heading towards Varanasi will be diverted onto the Prayagraj Bypass up to the Soraon Cut, and from there, they will proceed via Bhupiyamau, Mungra Badshahpur, and Machhlishahr.

Likewise, heavy vehicles from Lucknow will be routed to Varanasi via Rae Bareli, Salon, Pratapgarh, and Jaunpur. The same route will be used for their return journey. Similarly, vehicles from Pratapgarh will take the Pratapgarh–Machhlishahr–Jaunpur route to Varanasi, and return by the same route, said officials.

Traffic from Rewa to Varanasi will proceed via Mangawan and Hanumana through Mirzapur. Vehicles from Rewa bound for Lucknow or Kanpur will travel via Chitrakoot, Banda, Chaudagra, and Fatehpur. The return route will be identical.Vehicles arriving from Chitrakoot will travel through Rajapur, Kaushambi, and Kokhraj, they shared.

Intra-city loading and unloading vehicles will enter Prayagraj through Dhoomanganj and Phaphamau routes.