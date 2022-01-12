Home / Cities / Others / Only 6% Covid patients hospitalised in Karnataka so far this year: Govt data
The department also said that the number of hospitalisations in the state has come down compared to the first week of December in 2021
A health worker administers the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly man at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru on January 10. (AP)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Bengaluru: Of the 62,691 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka between December 31, 2021 and January 11, only 6% required hospitalisation, according to the data released by the Karnataka health department on Tuesday.

The other 93% of the Covid-19 patients during this time only required home isolation, it added. The department also said that the number of hospitalisations in the state has come down compared to the first week of December in 2021.

According to data, between January 1, 2021 and January 7, 2021, a total of 3,151 cases were reported in Karnataka and during this period, 23% of patients were hospitalised. While only 3% were in Covid Care Centres, 74% were preferred home isolation, the data suggests.

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 14,473 new coronavirus cases. As per the bulletin released by the state health department, the active cases in the state stand at 73,260. Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally stood at 10,800.

As many as 5 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the state on Tuesday, the death toll in the state has risen to 38,379. The state recorded 1,356 discharges from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total discharges to 29,66,461. So far, Karnataka has seen 30,78,129 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 10.3% while the case fatality rate for the day is 0.03 %. Of the five deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kolar and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second-highest of 583 new cases, Mysuru 562, Tumakuru 332, Mandya 263, Udupi 250, followed by others.

    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
