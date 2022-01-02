Only non-performers leaving Cong: Ashu

Ludhiana Amid speculation that a few Punjab Congress MLAs and cabinet ministers might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as assembly polls near, Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu labelled these as tactics of the saffron party to tarnish the image of the party and its leaders. Ashu was also among those whose name was being whispered around as leaving the Congress. He dismissed any such talk as baseless.

“Only non-performing, overambitious leaders or MLAs, who suspect that they might not get the party ticket this time, are joining other parties ahead of the assembly polls,” he said, after the trial run of the Pakhowal Road RUB (railway under-bridge) on Saturday.

“The opposition is trying to tarnish our image, ahead of the elections, as the Congress is in a strong position. Many rumours are circulating, including one that the party symbol is missing from my posters installed in my constituency. No cabinet minister is joining the BJP. Only over-ambitious leaders and MLAs have joined other parties; these leaders sense that they might not get party ticket due to non-performance,” Ashu claimed.