Other parties raising women issues is victory for party: Congress leader

Congress party’s spokesperson Alka Lamba claimed that it was due to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi raising the issue of giving women their due in politics that all political parties had begun focusing on women issues.

Lamba said that other parties raising women issues was a victory for the Congress and added that her party would give 40% tickets to women candidates in forthcoming assembly election of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Lamba was here in Agra on Monday to attend ‘town hall’ organised by the Congress to promote party’s slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’. Lamba along with national president of All India Women Congress Netta D’Souza and actress Kamya Punjabi held a conversation with women.

“It was the Congress which brought law on domestic violence to curb atrocities on women. Congress has stood up for giving women a fair representation in politics,” Lamba said.

“Voters in UP have not forgotten Hathras and Unnao incidents where women pride was hurt by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP. Masses will take BJP to task on such issues in the election,” she said. Netta D’Souza said that all promises made by Congress would be fulfilled if the party comes to power in UP. “Masses are fed up of hollow politics and have set their mind for a change this time,” she said.