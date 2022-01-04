Over 1,000 fined on weekend for mask violation in Gurugram

Around 1,050 people across the district were fined for not wearing a face mask in the past two days, police said on Monday, adding that they have deployed more than 2,000 personnel in areas from where most violations of Covid-19 protocols are being reported.

A majority of the fines were reported from MG Road, Sadar Market, Sohna Road, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 31 and Sector 56 Huda market, said police.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols across the state and said that penalties should be imposed on individuals and institutions who are found violating the protocols. The mask violation attracts a fine of ₹500.

Police commissioner KK Rao directed all the 40 station house officers (SHOs) to penalise those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places. He asked the personnel to visit commercial complexes and market areas to ensure that people follow the protocols and that all non-essential establishments close their operations by 5pm.

“We have asked the police station teams to meet the members of market associations, mall associations and resident welfare associations to ensure no one is moving around without wearing a face mask. The SHOs will hold meetings on alternate days on implementation of vaccination certificate rider. If anyone is found inside any market or mall without being fully vaccinated, then the market/mall association concerned will be penalised for ₹5,000,” he said.

Only fully vaccinated people are allowed in public places such as malls and markets in Haryana from January 1.

All the police stations will send a daily report to deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), the officials said.

Rao said SHOs and traffic inspectors have been briefed on how to check the vaccination certificate and not to harass anyone unnecessarily.

Police said that they are focusing on high footfall areas and are spreading awareness regarding social distancing and wearing face masks.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said that they have been receiving complaints from many residential areas that people are not wearing face masks. “Some people are voluntarily spreading awareness at commercial towers and asking visitors not to move without a face mask. Several tiffs have been reported at local markets in Sector 50 and a commercial tower on Sohna Road over this issue,” he said.